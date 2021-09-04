scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
‘Amazing, remarkable’: Pramod Bhagat bags historic badminton gold at Paralympics

With a straight-game win in the men's singles SL3 class final, Pramod Bhagat became the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in badminton.

September 4, 2021 4:57:35 pm
Pramod Bhagat is the reigning world champion. (File)

Pramod Bhagat claimed a historic badminton gold medal in men’s singles SL3 class after outclassing Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the summit clash at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

With the win, the 33-year-old became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.

Bhagat also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class. He and his partner Palak Kohli will square off against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

