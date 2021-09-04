‘Amazing, remarkable’: Pramod Bhagat bags historic badminton gold at Paralympics

September 4, 2021 4:57:35 pm
Pramod Bhagat claimed a historic badminton gold medal in men’s singles SL3 class after outclassing Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the summit clash at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.
With the win, the 33-year-old became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.
Bhagat also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class. He and his partner Palak Kohli will square off against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.
A dominant #Gold medal for #IND 🔥 💪
World No. 1⃣ Pramod Bhagat overcomes a second set deficit to win 21-14, 21-17 against #GBR‘s Daniel Bethell in the #ParaBadminton Men’s Singles SL3 Final!
India’s 2nd 🥇medal of the day! 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @PramodBhagat83 pic.twitter.com/UnmkTecHrE
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 4, 2021
Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021
G O L D 🥇!
Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men’s Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics
A remarkable achievement !
The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qZ77Bf8gJA
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021
India’s season of firsts continues! This time in badminton!! World no.1 @PramodBhagat83 becomes India’s first shuttler to win a Gold medal in Paralympics or Olympics. Cannot be prouder! Many congratulations on a dominating display, champ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021
Alchemists’ Day! #Gold , only theres no magic here, but sheer grit and hard work! @PramodBhagat83 you have lived upto expectation and rising to the occasion is perhaps the best part! Take a bow. #ParaBadminton #Paralympics @IndiaSports @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI
— Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021
So amazing and satisfying moment for all of us. Congratulations 👏 https://t.co/jqizkceP2Z
— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 4, 2021
Big big congratulations to u @PramodBhagat83 for winning the gold medal 🥇🇮🇳🇮🇳👏… #Badminton #TokyoParalympics 👍 pic.twitter.com/jB0sBaBczf
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2021
Congratulations @PramodBhagat83 🥇🥇🥇 #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India https://t.co/elz7TBfSeG
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) September 4, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-