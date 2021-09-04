‘Amazing, remarkable’: Pramod Bhagat bags historic badminton gold at Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat claimed a historic badminton gold medal in men’s singles SL3 class after outclassing Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the summit clash at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

With the win, the 33-year-old became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.

Bhagat also remains in contention for a bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class. He and his partner Palak Kohli will square off against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

A dominant #Gold medal for #IND 🔥 💪 World No. 1⃣ Pramod Bhagat overcomes a second set deficit to win 21-14, 21-17 against #GBR‘s Daniel Bethell in the #ParaBadminton Men’s Singles SL3 Final! India’s 2nd 🥇medal of the day! 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @PramodBhagat83 pic.twitter.com/UnmkTecHrE — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

G O L D 🥇! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men’s Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics A remarkable achievement !

The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qZ77Bf8gJA — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021

India’s season of firsts continues! This time in badminton!! World no.1 @PramodBhagat83 becomes India’s first shuttler to win a Gold medal in Paralympics or Olympics. Cannot be prouder! Many congratulations on a dominating display, champ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

Alchemists’ Day! #Gold , only theres no magic here, but sheer grit and hard work! @PramodBhagat83 you have lived upto expectation and rising to the occasion is perhaps the best part! Take a bow. #ParaBadminton #Paralympics @IndiaSports @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021