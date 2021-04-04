scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Pramod Bhagat wins gold in singles and doubles in Dubai Para Badminton event

Pramod Bhagat also won a bronze in mixed doubles, pairing up with Palak Kohli. He won a medal in every category that he took part.

By: PTI | Dubai |
April 4, 2021 7:13:02 pm
Pramod Bhagat in action in 2019. (File)

World number one Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles gold in the SL4 category at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar on Sunday.

Bhagat beat Kumar 21-17 21-18 in the final.

There were some good rallies between the two Indians before Bhagat showcased his class to win the match and the gold under pressure.

SL4 players could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. They must play standing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhagat then paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men’s doubles gold in SL4-SL3 category by beating Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18 21-16.

Bhagat also won a bronze in mixed doubles, pairing up with Palak Kohli. He won a medal in every category that he took part.

World number five Sukant Kadam, however, could not deliver his best and lost in the SL3 men’s singles final against Lucas Mazur of France 15-21 6-21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Snapshots: India beat England in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 04: Latest News

x