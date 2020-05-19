Help pours in for distance runner Prajakta Godbole

Prajakta Godbole represented Indian Universities last year. She finished 2nd in the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon this year. (Screengrab/Youtube) Prajakta Godbole represented Indian Universities last year. She finished 2nd in the Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon this year. (Screengrab/Youtube)

Indian distance runner Prajakta Godbole, who was struggling to make a living due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, has finally got the much needed support from the state authorities.

PTI had highlighted the plight of Prajakta, who resides at Sirsapeth slum here, during the lockdown. Her father is a paralytic and mother was rendered jobless.

The help was rendered by Shiv Sena, which is currently one of the ruling parties in the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena Nagpur city chief Prakash Jadhav told PTI that after party president and Chief Minister Udhhav Thackrey came to know about Godbole, it was conveyed to him to do the needful through their office bearers (Sampark Pramukhs).

“A few days ago, we provided ration and a small amount of Rs 16,000 to the athlete (Godbole). We will keep in contact with her and provide all possible help,” Jadhav said on Tuesday.

Prajakta represented Indian Universities in the 5000m race at the World University Games in Italy in 2019. She clocked 18:23.92 and could not qualify for the final round.

