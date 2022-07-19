scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Postponed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year: OCA

The 19th edition of the Games were originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25 this year but were suspended on May 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

By: PTI |
July 19, 2022 6:26:58 pm
The Asiad rescheduling also means that Indian wrestlers will have to fly directly from Russia to China without enough recovery time.

The postponed Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 next year in Hangzhou, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Tuesday.

The 19th edition of the Games were originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25 this year but were suspended on May 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

“The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events,” the OCA said in a statement.

“The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB,” the OCA statement added.

While the organisers claimed that Asiad would not clash with any major sporting event, the 2023 World Wrestling Championship, which will be an Olympic Qualifying meet, overlaps the quadrennial event by one day.

The World Championships is slated to be held from September 16-24 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

It means that wrestlers will have to compete in back-to-back major events in a small gap, which is not ideal for a contact sport.

The Asiad rescheduling also means that Indian wrestlers will have to fly directly from Russia to China without enough recovery time.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is not convinced with the revised schedule.

“The World Championship will be an Olympic qualifying event so how can UWW (world governing body for the sport) agree to this. These events should have a good gap. UWW may have to modify the dates of the World Championships,” WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Meanwhile the Chinese Olympic Committee said, “We will make concerted efforts with the OCA and the HAGOC in advancing preparatory work to ensure the Games a success.” “The HAGOC will collaborate with all related parties in preparation for the Games in an all-round manner according to the confirmed dates to stage a spectacular sporting and cultural gala with Chinese Grandeur, Zhejiang Style and Hangzhou Flavor,” state-run Xinhua agency quoted a statement issued by the organisers.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?
Explained

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News