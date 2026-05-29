Asian U20 Athletics C’ships: Pooja breaks 12-year-old high jump national record

This is the second time Pooja has gone past her personal best this season after breaching the 1.90m mark at the Indian Athletics Series, New Delhi in April. (Youtube Screengrab)

High jumper Pooja, 19, recorded a new personal best of 1.93m and broke the 12-year-old national record of 1.92m set by Sahana Kumari at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Friday.

This is the second time Pooja has gone past her personal best this season after breaching the 1.90m mark at the Indian Athletics Series, New Delhi in April.

With the mark of 1.93m, Pooja won the gold medal making it her second medal at the Asian U20 Championships. With this gold medal, she now holds both senior and junior titles at the continental level.

She also breached the Commonwealth Games qualification mark set by Athletics Federation of India.