Historic day for sports and India-USA relations: PM Modi on NBA debut

A day after Mumbai hosted the first-ever NBA match in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the event as a “historic day” in Indian sports and India-USA relations. On Friday, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings locked horns with each other in the first of the two pre-season games in India, which the former won 132-131.

In a series of tweet, PM Modi congratulated both the teams for the thrilling show at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium and hoped that it will motivate more youngsters to pursue the sport.

Basketball ?? is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage, or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement. #NBAIndiaGames — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2019

“Yesterday was a historic day for sports in India and India-USA relations. Mumbai hosted the first-ever @NBA match played in India. The game between @Pacers and @SacramentoKings was a treat for sports lovers. Congratulations to both teams for a riveting contest. #NBAIndiaGames,” Modi tweeted.

“Basketball is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement. #NBAIndiaGames,” he added.

Last month, speaking at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, US President Donald Trump had mentioned his interest in NBA’s debut in India. “Am I invited Mr Prime Minister?” Trump had asked, adding that NBA will be one of America’s best exports to India.