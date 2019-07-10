PM Modi congratulates Dutee Chand on winning gold at Naples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated ace-sprinter Dutee Chand on bagging the 100-metre gold at the 30th Summer University Games at Naples in Italy on Tuesday. Dutee, who clocked 11.32 seconds, became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the global event, which also was India’s first gold medal at this edition of the meet.

“Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud!” Modi tweeted.

Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade @FISU https://t.co/LVSkbsPZOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Dutee dedicated the medal to her university Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

“I am happy to become the first girl ever to win gold for India in the World University Games. I dedicate this medal to my university KIIT, its founder Professor Samantaji, who has stood by me during my bad days, the people of Odisha and CM Naveen Patnaik for all his support,” she told indianexpress.com after the victory.

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

Dutee has a season-best of 11.26 seconds in the 100-meter discipline, recorded at Doha in April 2019, and a personal best of 11.24 seconds. She is a two-time Asian champion and the holder of the national record for 100-metres.