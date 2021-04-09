Play True Day 2021: WADA celebrates promise of clean sport on a global scale

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
Since 2014, in April of every year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the anti-doping community worldwide celebrate "Play True Day".

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 9, 2021 2:58:38 pm
This year's theme is "What does Play True mean to you?”. (Reuters)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is celebrating the Play True Day 2021 on Friday, which is dedicated to clean sport and is aimed at raising awareness among athletes and other sporting figures about the importance of protecting it.

Since 2014, in April of every year, the WADA and the anti-doping community worldwide celebrate “Play True Day”. WADA celebrates the day with athletes, anti-doping organizations, sports federations, major event organizers, and other anti-doping stakeholders from the global clean sport community.

While the celebration started as a small South American initiative, the organisation’s digital campaign last year reached over 50 million people.

This year’s theme is “What does Play True mean to you?”.

