Play True Day 2021: WADA celebrates promise of clean sport on a global scale

Updated: April 9, 2021 2:58:38 pm
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is celebrating the Play True Day 2021 on Friday, which is dedicated to clean sport and is aimed at raising awareness among athletes and other sporting figures about the importance of protecting it.
Since 2014, in April of every year, the WADA and the anti-doping community worldwide celebrate “Play True Day”. WADA celebrates the day with athletes, anti-doping organizations, sports federations, major event organizers, and other anti-doping stakeholders from the global clean sport community.
While the celebration started as a small South American initiative, the organisation’s digital campaign last year reached over 50 million people.
This year’s theme is “What does Play True mean to you?”.
#PlayTrue means protecting the dreams of a future generation – Join Yang Yang and #CleanSport supporters around the world for #PlayTrueDay on April 9. What does #PlayTrue mean to you?⛸️@ISU_Speed #speedskating @iocmedia pic.twitter.com/0IASEVjdbJ
— WADA (@wada_ama) April 8, 2021
For Slovakian athlete @DankaBartekova , #PlayTrue is all about being a good example to our juniors. 💪👦👧
Join us for #PlayTrueDay on April 9 and share what #PlayTrue means to you. @olympijskytim #cleansport pic.twitter.com/evrCAXTxoW
— WADA (@wada_ama) April 8, 2021
Play hard. Play fair. Play to have fun, play to win, but always #PlayTrue. As we kick off this special day, AIU Chairman David Howman underlines what it means to us: “For us, #PlayTrue is a key principle.” 🏆#PlayTrueDay #CleanSport#AthleticsIntegrity pic.twitter.com/a1Gfov6pLn
— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) April 9, 2021
Play True celebration at NADA India Office. Find out what #PlayTrue means to our Employees. Tommorow we’ll be joining @wada_ama to celebrate #PlayTrueDay.
Stay tuned to the WADA social channels to hear from athletes around the globe. @Media_SAI @YASMinistry @IndianOlympians . pic.twitter.com/g1NP6UxxYO
— NADA India (@NADAIndiaOffice) April 8, 2021
Integrity and fair play are some of the most crucial aspects of sports. Ones that cannot be compromised. This goes on even beyond an active sports career! My sport is my integrity! #PlayTrueDay pic.twitter.com/8ZnfWfqBeY
— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) April 9, 2021
A day dedicated to Clean Sport.@wada_ama celebrates integrity and honesty this #PlayTrueDay 2021 ✨#PlayTrue | #CleanSport pic.twitter.com/H9Sk64v7Q7
— ICC (@ICC) April 9, 2021
Today, UEFA stands alongside @wada_ama on #PlayTrueDay 2021.#PlayTrue doesn’t just mean staying clean, it means having respect for your:
⚽ Sport
❤️ Health
👫 Team-mates
🤝 Opponents pic.twitter.com/lCXMK3vuHb
— UEFA (@UEFA) April 9, 2021
Be like Zheng Si Wei. 🇨🇳 🙌#PlayTrue #PlayTrueDay @wada_ama pic.twitter.com/C5DAwjv7ar
— BWF (@bwfmedia) April 9, 2021
Celebrate #PlayTrueDay with us on 9 April! 🥊👏 #cleansport @wada_ama pic.twitter.com/X5UDwNI4Pq
— AIBA (@AIBA_Boxing) April 9, 2021
What does Play True mean to you?@Janne_MW shares her thoughts on what Play True mean to her.#PlayTrueDay #PlayTrue @wada_ama pic.twitter.com/poewEc5ikn
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 9, 2021
Today is World Anti-Doping Agency #PlayTrueDay!
WBSC strongly encourages all baseball and softball players to stay safe, stay clean and #playfair. #PlaySafe. #PlayBall. @wada_ama pic.twitter.com/QOmQgJCa7s
— WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) April 9, 2021
Today is #PlayTrueDay 🙂
For World Taekwondo, Play True means self-respect!
What does Play True mean to you❔ #PlayTrue pic.twitter.com/HxOPMY9O1S
— World Taekwondo (@WorldTaekwondo1) April 9, 2021
Today marks @wada_ama‘s #PlayTrueDay — a day dedicated to raising awareness within the global sporting community about the importance of protecting and enabling clean sport.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/FgHhmbrCZQ 🙌 #playsafe pic.twitter.com/GalGD7dslC
— International Handball Federation (@ihf_info) April 9, 2021
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
