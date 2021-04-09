Play True Day 2021: WADA celebrates promise of clean sport on a global scale

This year's theme is "What does Play True mean to you?”. (Reuters)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is celebrating the Play True Day 2021 on Friday, which is dedicated to clean sport and is aimed at raising awareness among athletes and other sporting figures about the importance of protecting it.

Since 2014, in April of every year, the WADA and the anti-doping community worldwide celebrate “Play True Day”. WADA celebrates the day with athletes, anti-doping organizations, sports federations, major event organizers, and other anti-doping stakeholders from the global clean sport community.

While the celebration started as a small South American initiative, the organisation’s digital campaign last year reached over 50 million people.

This year’s theme is “What does Play True mean to you?”.

For Slovakian athlete @DankaBartekova , #PlayTrue is all about being a good example to our juniors. 💪👦👧 Join us for #PlayTrueDay on April 9 and share what #PlayTrue means to you. @olympijskytim #cleansport pic.twitter.com/evrCAXTxoW — WADA (@wada_ama) April 8, 2021

Play hard. Play fair. Play to have fun, play to win, but always #PlayTrue. As we kick off this special day, AIU Chairman David Howman underlines what it means to us: “For us, #PlayTrue is a key principle.” 🏆#PlayTrueDay #CleanSport#AthleticsIntegrity pic.twitter.com/a1Gfov6pLn — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) April 9, 2021

Play True celebration at NADA India Office. Find out what #PlayTrue means to our Employees. Tommorow we’ll be joining @wada_ama to celebrate #PlayTrueDay.

Stay tuned to the WADA social channels to hear from athletes around the globe. @Media_SAI @YASMinistry @IndianOlympians . pic.twitter.com/g1NP6UxxYO — NADA India (@NADAIndiaOffice) April 8, 2021

Integrity and fair play are some of the most crucial aspects of sports. Ones that cannot be compromised. This goes on even beyond an active sports career! My sport is my integrity! #PlayTrueDay pic.twitter.com/8ZnfWfqBeY — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) April 9, 2021

Today, UEFA stands alongside @wada_ama on #PlayTrueDay 2021.#PlayTrue doesn’t just mean staying clean, it means having respect for your: ⚽ Sport

❤️ Health

👫 Team-mates

🤝 Opponents pic.twitter.com/lCXMK3vuHb — UEFA (@UEFA) April 9, 2021

What does Play True mean to you?@Janne_MW shares her thoughts on what Play True mean to her.#PlayTrueDay #PlayTrue @wada_ama pic.twitter.com/poewEc5ikn — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 9, 2021

Today is #PlayTrueDay 🙂

For World Taekwondo, Play True means self-respect!

What does Play True mean to you❔ #PlayTrue pic.twitter.com/HxOPMY9O1S — World Taekwondo (@WorldTaekwondo1) April 9, 2021