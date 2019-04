Pro Kabaddi League Squads: Full list of players bought by each team along with their price at Season VII auction

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Auction Players List: Siddharth Desai emerged as the most expensive player during the PKL 2019 auctions at Rs 1.45 crore with Telugu Titans getting the services of young raider. Nitin Tomar, another raider, also entered the Crorepati club with Puneri Paltan retaining him for Rs 1.2 crore. Neeraj Kumar emerged as the biggest buy on Day 2 at Rs 44.75 lakh. Vikas Kale joined Haryana Steelers for Rs 34.25 lakhs, Naveen to Haryana Steelers for Rs 33.5 lakhs and Ajeet moved to Tamil Thalaivas at Rs 32 lakhs.

Advertising

Here is the full list of players along with their prices after the PKL Auction 2019:

Bengal Warriors

Elite Retained Players – Baldev Singh, Maninder Singh

Retained Young Players – Adarsh T, Ravindra Kumawat

New Young Players – Sahil

Mohammad Nabibakhsh – Rs. 77.75 lakh

K Prapanjan – Rs. 55.5 lakh

Jeeva Kumar – Rs. 31 lakh

Rinku Narwal – Rs. 20 lakh

Sukesh Hedgde – Rs. 20 lakh

Amit Kumar – Rs. 17.5 lakh

Rakesh Narwal – Rs. 16.25 lakh

Mohammad Taghi – Rs. 15.5 lakh

Amir Santosh Dhumal – Rs. 15.5 lakh

AR Avinash – Rs. 10 lakh

Vijin Thangadurai – Rs. 10 lakh

Bhuvneshwar Gaur – Rs. 10 lakh

Viraj Vishnu Landge – Rs. 10 lakh

Dharmendra Singh – Rs. 10 lakh

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players – Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar

Retained Young Players – Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh

New Young Players – Mohit Sehrawat, Banty

Mahender Singh – Rs. 80 lakh

Vijay Kumar – Rs. 21.25 lakh

Sanjay Shreshtha – Rs. 10 lakh

Lal Mohar Yadav – Rs. 10 lakh

Sandeep – Rs. 10 lakh

Raju Lal Choudhary – Rs. 10 lakh

Vinod Kumar – Rs. 10 lakh

Aman – Rs. 6 lakh

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players – Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal

Chandran Ranjit – Rs. 70 lakh

Ravinder Pahal – Rs. 61 lakh

Vijay Malik – Rs. 41 lakh

Vishal Mane – Rs. 28.5 lakh

Anil Kumar – Rs. 20 lakh

Saeid Ghaffari – Rs. 16.5 lakh

Sombir – Rs. 10 lakh

Pratik Patil – Rs. 6 lakh

Neeraj Narwal – Rs. 6 lakh

Satywan – Rs. 6 lakh

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Elite Retained Players – Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar

Retained Young Players – Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia

Parvesh Bhainswal – Rs. 75 lakh

Rituraj Koravi – Rs. 30.5 lakh

Vinod Kumar – Rs. 26 lakh

GB More – Rs. 21.50 lakh

Amit Kharb – Rs. 17.25 lakh

Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali – Rs. 15.75 lakh

Mohammad Shazid Hossain – Rs. 10 lakh

Pankaj – Rs. 10 lakh

Gurvinder Singh – Rs. 10 lakh

Sonu – Rs. 10 lakh

Abhishek – Rs. 8 lakh

Sonu Gahlawat – Rs. 6 lakh

Haryana Steelers

Elite Retained Players – Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola

New Young Players – Vinay

Prashanth Kumar Rai – Rs. 77 lakh

Dharmaraj Cheralathan – Rs. 38.5 lakh

Vikas Kale – Rs. 34.25 lakh

Naveen – Rs. 33.5 lakh

Ravi Kumar – Rs. 20 lakh

K Selvamani – Rs. 16.5 lakh

Amir Mohammad Maleki – Rs. 12.5 lakh

Tim Phonchoo – Rs. 10 lakh

Vikram Khandola – Rs. 10 lakh

Subhash Narwal – Rs. 6 lakh

Advertising

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Retained Players – Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Retained Young Players – Ajinkya Pawar, Lokesh Kaushik

New Young Players – Pavan TR, Sachin Narwal, Sushil Gulia

Amit Hooda – Rs. 53 lakh

Deepak Narwal – Rs. 30.5 lakh

Nilesh Salunke – Rs. 23.5 lakh

Vishal Lather – Rs. 25.5 lakh

Sunil Siddhgawali – Rs. 20 lakh

Dong Gyu Kim – Rs. 10 lakh

Malinda Chaturanga – Rs. 10 lakh

Karamvir – Rs. 6 lakh

Patna Pirates

Elite Retained Players – Pardeep Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Jawahar Dagar

New Young Players – Mohit

Surender Nada – Rs. 77 lakh

Neeraj Kumar – Rs. 44.75 lakh

Jang Kun Lee – Rs. 40 lakh

Mohammad Maghsoudlou – Rs. 35 lakh

Jaideep – Rs. 35 lakh

Hadi Oshtorak – Rs. 16 lakh

Ravinder – Rs. 10 lakh

Ashish – Rs. 6 lakh

Mahendra Choudhary – Rs. 6 lakh

Puneri Paltan

Retained players – None

Nitin Tomar – Rs. 1.20 crore

Manjeet – Rs. 63 lakh

Surjeet Singh – Rs. 56 lakh

Girish Maruti Ernak – Rs. 33 lakh

Darshan Kadian – Rs 20 lakh

Pawan Kumar Kadian – Rs. 20 lakh

Satpal – Rs. 20 lakh

Amit Kumar – Rs. 12 lakh

Emad Sedaghat – Rs. 11.25 lakh

Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji – Rs. 10.25 lakh

Hadi Tijak – Rs. 10 lakh

Deepak Yadav – Rs. 10 lakh

Sagar B Krishna – Rs. 10 lakh

Tamil Thalaivas

Elite Retained Players – Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero

New Young Players – Himanshu, M. Abhishek

Rahul Chaudhari – Rs. 94 lakh

Ran Singh – Rs. 55 lakh

Mohit Chhillar – Rs. 45 lakh

Ajeet – Rs. 32 lakh

Milad Sheibak – Rs. 10 lakh

Shabeer Bapu – Rs. 10 lakh

Yashwant Bishnoi – Rs. 10 lakh

Vineet Sharma – Rs. 10 lakh

Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Players – Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane

New Young Players – Manish, Akash Choudhary

Siddharth Desai – Rs. 1.45 crore

Abozar Mighani – Rs. 75 lakh

Vishal Bhardwaj – Rs. 60 lakh

Duet Jennings – Rs. 10 lakh

Amit Kumar – Rs. 10 lakh

C Arun – Rs. 10 lakh

Suraj Desai – Rs. 10 lakh

Suraj Kumar – Rs. 10 lakh

Sombir – Rs. 10 lakh

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy – Rs. 6 lakh

Rakesh Gowda – Rs. 6 lakh

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players – Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, Arjun Deshwal

Retained Young Players – Anil, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Surender Singh

Sandeep Narwal – Rs. 89 lakh

Rohit Baliyan – Rs. 35 lakh

Dong Geon Lee – Rs. 25 lakh

Athul MS – Rs. 20 lakh

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre – Rs. 10.25 lakh

Young Chang Ko – Rs. 10 lakh

Abhishek Singh – Rs. 10 lakh

Vinoth Kumar – Rs. 10 lakh

Harsh Vardhan – Rs. 10 lakh

Harendra Kumar – Rs. 10 lakh

UP Yoddha

Elite Retained Players – Amit Narwal, Sachin Kumar

Retained Young Players – Nitesh Kumar, Aashish Nagar, Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh

Monu Goyat – Rs. 93 lakh

Shrikant Jadhav – Rs. 68 lakh

Rishank Devadiga – Rs. 61 lakh

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari – Rs. 21 lakh

Narender – Rs. 20 lakh

Masud Karim – Rs. 10 lakh

Surender Singh – Rs. 10 lakh

Gulveer Singh – Rs. 10 lakh

Gurdeep – Rs. 10 lakh

Ankush – Rs. 6.25 lakh