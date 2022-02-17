It’s now or never for top teams in PKL, schedule for play-offs & final released

Puneri Paltan will be hoping to get closer to a well-deserved playoff spot with a win against Bengal Warriors in their Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday. Pune staged a remarkable comeback after a poor start to the season, to be in the reckoning for a playoff spot, but Bengal Warriors will be no pushovers. The 2019 champions’ ego was hurt after they dropped out of the playoff race and transformed that energy into a mauling of Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing.

Pune have destiny in their own hands. A win and a tie should be enough to guarantee them a place in the eliminators. They are a team in form with three wins and a tie in their last four matches.

Bengal will be buoyed by the return of the in-from Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The dynamic Iranian all-rounder had an unusually poor season but produced a stunning performance against the Thalaivas to remind everyone of his quality.

The second match of the night will see Dabang Delhi K.C. lock horns with Telugu Titans. Delhi will need a win to ensure they have a chance to stay in the Top 2 and skip the eliminator round.

The final match of Triple Panga night will see Tamil Thalaivas battle Gujarat Giants. Two-time finalists Gujarat are still in the race for a playoff spot but will need two wins in their remaining two matches. They have lost just one match in the last five which will certainly give coach Manpreet Singh’s men the confidence.

Points difference will also be important which means they should concentrate on getting big wins. Thalaivas are already out of the playoff race and might field a weak side to give the entire squad an opportunity.

PKL finals date revealed

It has been a rollercoaster of a race to qualification for the playoffs amongst the teams. The competitiveness of the league has hit new highs this year, with the race to the playoff positions set to go down to the wire right up to the final day of the league stage. The top 6 teams will then battle it out for the coveted PKL trophy.

The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th Feb, 2022.