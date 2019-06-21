Toggle Menu
PKL 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener on July 20https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/pkl-7-telugu-titans-u-mumba-season-opener-july-20-5793298/

PKL 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener on July 20

Current champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day, July 20.

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-33 in PKL VI final to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title (Source: PTI)

Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the opening game of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on July 20, the organisers announced Friday.

The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd said in a statement issued here.

Current champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second game of opening day, it said.

According to the organisers, each team will play every other team twice, and the top six will make it to the playoffs. Total 12 teams are in the fray and would be vying for the title.

Advertising

They also announced that Telugu Titans would be returning to their base of Hyderabad, while Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers would be returning to Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

The matches would start at 7.30 pm.

The seventh season will see new coaches take to the mat- Anup Kumar for Puneri Paltan and Rakesh Kumar for Haryana Steelers.

Among the notable players, Siddharth Desai, who had a fabulous run with U Mumba, would be looking to recreate the magic with Telugu Titans.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The Mumbai leg of the event will be held from July 27 to August 2. The final will be held on October 19.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Disappointed at shooting axe, IOA says pulling out of 2022 CWG cannot be ruled out
2 Arjuna awardee boxer Jai Bhagwan suspended for ‘assaulting’ hotel manager in Sirsa
3 Shooting set to be axed from 2022 Commonwealth Games, women’s cricket to be included