PKL 2018: Monu Goyat surpasses Sunil Chhetri as costliest non-cricketer in professional sports leagues

Monu Goyat fetched 1.51 Cr on the first day of PKL 2018 auctions. (Source: File Photo) Monu Goyat fetched 1.51 Cr on the first day of PKL 2018 auctions. (Source: File Photo)

Monu Goyat, on Wednesday, broke the record as he became the most expensive player to be sold at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction. The raider was sold to Haryana Steelers at Rs 1.51 crore, becoming the 6th player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on the first day of the auctions. He also surpassed Indian football great Sunil Chhetri as the costliest non-cricketer in professional sports leagues. The India football captain, who plays for Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League, earns Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 lakh less than what Monu will get now.

Goyat’s performance for U Mumba in the previous season of PKL earned him respect and led to his expensive price at the auction. At least for teams tried to get his services, but Steelers went ahead to close the deal with the highest bid. He has a total of 250 points in 39 matches, at an average of 6.41 points per match, a stat which marks him as a talented raider.

The raider, who hails from Bhiwani district of Haryana, was at the national camp in Sonepat, at the time of the auctions. Speaking to Indian Express, after he was sold for the record price, the raider asked, “What will I do with so much money? I don’t know.”

He further added that now he has to live up the mark. “My uncle was a big kabaddi player in his day and was even in the national team for an Asian Games. But he got injured during the camp and never made it to the team. When I was young, everyone would talk about how great my uncle was and how I have to be better. Maybe now I’ve come somewhere close,” he said.

Apart from Goyat, four other Indians crossed the 1 crore price mark. Rahul Chaudhari went to Telugu Titans via FBM for Rs 1.29 crore, Sukesh Hegde was bought by Tamil Thalaivas. Nitin Tomar fetched Rs 1.15 crore as Puneri Paltan bought him, while Deepak Niwas Hooda was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for the same price. Rishank Devadiga was sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore.

