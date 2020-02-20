Pinki, Sarita Mor continue India’s gold rush at Asian Championships

India’s gold rush Sarita Mor beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Altantsetseg 3-2 to claim gold in women’s 59 kg category. (Source: Twitter/screengrab) India’s gold rush Sarita Mor beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Altantsetseg 3-2 to claim gold in women’s 59 kg category. (Source: Twitter/screengrab)

Indian wrestler Pinki secured the coveted gold medal after beating Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa in the women’s 55kg final at the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Continuing India’s gold rush Sarita Mor beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Altantsetseg 3-2 to claim gold in women’s 59 kg category.

Pinki edged out Bolormaa 2-1 in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium to become the third Indian woman to win gold in the history of the tournament.

The 23-year-old edged out Atlantsetseg in the summit clash. Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazkhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan’s Yuumi Kon.

Navjot Kaur was the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she triumphed in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 65kg.

Elsewhere Nirmala had to settle for a silver after losing in 50kg final.

