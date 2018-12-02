PHOTOS: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya look dashing at Deepika-Ranveer wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in Italy last month, held their fourth reception in Mumbai on Saturday and were joined in their celebration by other Indian celebrities including sports stars like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Chhetri, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

Advertising

While wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni was photographed with Pandya at the reception, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev arrived at the reception with their families. The function took place at the Grand Plaza in Mumbai.

The first reception thrown by the star couple in Bangalore also saw sports stars like PV Sindhu, P Gopichand as well as Anil Kumble.

During the reception on Saturday, Deepika was dressed in a custom-made, shimmery red gown with a gorgeous train with ruffles and a side slit. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper as ever in a black, embroidered tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. Black shoes and geeky glassy completed his look.

Advertising

Deepika and Ranveer on Friday visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple. The couple was joined by their family at the temple visit. Former Indian star shuttler and Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone was also present at the occassion.

The Bollywood couple got married at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding photos of DeepVeer took the Internet by storm.