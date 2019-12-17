Peter Snell, New Zealand’s record-breaking runner in the 1960s, dies at 80

Peter Snell winning the gold medal in the 800-meter race at the 1960 Rome Olympics. He would break five world records in his career. (AP) Peter Snell winning the gold medal in the 800-meter race at the 1960 Rome Olympics. He would break five world records in his career. (AP)

By Richard Goldstein

Peter Snell, a middle-distance runner from New Zealand who set world records in five events and became a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1960s, died on Thursday at his home in Dallas. He was 80.

His wife, Miki, confirmed the death to The New Zealand Herald. She said that he had had a long-standing heart ailment.

Snell was a virtual unknown on the international track scene when he surged in the stretch of the 800-meter race at the 1960 Rome Olympics to overtake Roger Moens of Belgium, who held the world record at the time.

“I went to Rome hoping to make the final,” Snell was quoted as saying in SunMedia, a conglomerate of newspapers in New Zealand. “It was hard to believe that suddenly I was an Olympic champion. I recall looking up to the giant results board above the track and seeing PG Snell NZL at the top of the list. That was one of the great thrills of my life.”

Murray Halberg, also from New Zealand, won the 5,000-meter race on the same day that Snell took the 800 meters.

Snell won both the 800 meters and the 1,500 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, matching a record for gold in those events in a single Olympics that had been set by Albert Hill of Britain at the 1920 Antwerp Games. No one has achieved that feat since Snell’s double.

In January 1962, racing at Whanganui, in New Zealand, Snell ran a mile in 3 minutes 54.4 seconds, breaking the world record held by Herb Elliott of Australia by one-tenth of a second. He eclipsed his own record by three-tenths of a second in November 1964, this time in Auckland. Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco, who ran the mile in 3:43.13 at Rome in 1999, is the current record-holder.

Snell also set world records for 800 meters, 880 yards and 1,000 meters, and as a team member in the 4×1-mile relay. He won gold medals at 880 yards and the mile at the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia, in 1962.

Snell (centre) won both the 800 meters and the 1,500 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

But for all the acclaim he had received internationally, he chose to settle in the United States in the 1970s and live a quiet life working at a research center in Dallas, where he focused on the effects of aerobic exercise on cardiac health.

Peter George Snell was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in the New Zealand beach town of Opunake, to George and Margaret Snell. His father was an electrical engineer.

He excelled at many sports as a teenager and at 19 began working with the prominent middle-distance and long-distance trainer Arthur Lydiard, a New Zealand coach who emphasized slow but grueling long-distance training runs to build stamina. Snell, who was 5-foot-10 and powerfully built, ran up to 100 miles a week in training for the Olympics.

“I don’t think tactics count too much above simple common sense,” he told The New York Times in 1965, his last year on the international racing circuit. “Conditioning is the main factor, and determination makes you get in good physical condition.”

After retiring from competitive racing, Snell worked in sports promotions for the tobacco company Rothmans International, making speeches and giving clinics at a time before such sponsorships became a matter of controversy.

