Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Peter Bol: doping suspension lifted after samples didn’t match

Peter Bol said he’s never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a “nightmare.”

Commonwealth Games - Athletics - Men's 800m - Final - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 Australia's Peter Bol celebrates after winning silver REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn’t match.

Usually testing of the B sample confirms a doping infringement.

“I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample,” Bol posted on Twitter. “My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.”

Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner’s A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.

“The relief I am feeling is hard to describe.” he said. “The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare. I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that.

“To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused.”

Bol placed fourth in the 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics and was a silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:38 IST
