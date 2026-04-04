Payal Nag, who saw Sheetal Devi’s video and started Para Archery, defeats her idol for gold medal

Quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag produced a show at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok to defeat her decorated teammate and current World number one Sheetal Devi in the final. India finished at the top in the competition with seven gold medals.

18-year-old Payal, who lost all four limbs in an electrocution accident at a very early age, won 139-136 against Sheetal in the compound women’s final. This was Payal’s first win over Sheetal in an international tournament after she had defeated her at the Para Archery Nationals in Jaipur last year. Playing only in her first senior International tournament, Payal displayed immaculate composure in the finals to take down her experienced compatriot.

She started strongly with a perfect 10 and took a lead of 27-25 after the opening round. However, Sheetal fought back in the second round to make it 54-54 with two 10s. However, when Sheetal faltered in the third with a score of 26, Payal shot a 10 on her second arrow to score a 28 overall. Sheetal scored two 10s in the final round but Payal was upto the challenge scoring two 10s of her own and collecting a gold medal and a win over her fabled compatriot.

Payal Nag (left) and Sheetal Devi at the Khelo India Para Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. (PHOTO: SAI Media) Payal Nag (left) and Sheetal Devi at the Khelo India Para Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. (PHOTO: SAI Media)

Earlier, Sheetal had topped the qualification with a score of 698 with 25 perfect 10s while Payal was placed third with a score of 678 and nine perfect 10s.

“I am happy that Payal has produced such a performance in her first senior international appearance. We have been working constantly to refine her technique and efficiency with her shooting setup. I was expecting more than 700 in the qualification but the score was good. Our focus is on the Asian Para Games this year and such wins will act as a confidence booster for her,” Payal’s coach Kuldeep Vedwan told The Indian Express after her win.

Defeating her inspiration

Payal, who hails from Balangir district of Odisha, was spotted by Kuldeep through a tweet on social media platform X. When Kuldeep showed her what Sheetal had achieved, that’s when she came to know about the sport and decided to give it a shot.

“I had no idea what archery was when I was in Balangir. Kuldeep (Vedwan) sir talked to me on video call for the first time and then he showed me videos of Sheetal didi. When I saw those, I thought I could also do something like this. Kuldeep sir gave me further motivation and said that you can also play at Paralympics,” Payal had told this newspaper last year.

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Last year after competing against Payal at the Khelo India Para Games, Sheetal acknowledged the growing landscape of Para Archery in the country. “Payal played very well and I am not surprised that she has come so far in just two years of shooting. It feels good. I am glad Payal took up the sport. When I saw her shoot first, I was amazed. I am confident that she will do well at the international level and eventually more people will pick up the sport,” Sheetal had said.

Both archers have similar mechanisms while shooting.

While Sheetal was born with phocomelia, a rare medical condition resulting in the absence of arms, she picks the bow using her legs and then uses her mouth to fix the latch attached to her shoulder to aim and shoot. In the case of Payal, the coaching team at her academy led by Kuldeep has used prosthetic legs. Payal picks the bow using her prosthetic leg which is attached to the bow and then uses her mouth to fix the latch attached to her shoulder to aim and shoot.

With Payal starting to show her prowess at the international level, India can very well dream of a podium sweep in the Women’s Compound Para Archery at the upcoming Asian Para Games.