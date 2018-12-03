Pawan Singh is first Indian to be elected in ISSF’s judges committee

Pawan Singh has become the first Indian to be elected one of seven member’s of the Judges Committee of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF). Singh also holds the post of the Joint Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and was a former coach of the Indian shooting team.

Advertising

Singh got elected onto the seven members’ Judges Committee for which 22 candidates from all over the world were in fray, a release said. Members of the administrative council of ISSF voted to select the committee during the elections held at Munich on Sunday. The ISSF elections take place every four years.

A few day back Raninder Singh, President of NRAI had become the first Indian to be elected vice president of ISSF. The Judges Committee consists of a Chairman and seven members. It is responsible for the uniform application of the shooting rules, provides guidelines for international judges, prepares and conducts courses for judges and jury members.

It also approves applications for judge’s licences’ and proposes juries to the executive committee for championships and games. The committee meets at least once a year and reports to the administrative council.