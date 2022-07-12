scorecardresearch
‘Patience, self-belief, hard work’: Neeraj Chopra’s success mantra

Neeraj Chopra will compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships, starting July 15.

By: Sports Desk |
July 12, 2022 10:45:10 am
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra has aced his rivals when it matters the most. A World Championship gold to go with the one from Tokyo will make him one of the greatest ever. (File)

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s quest to break the 90-metre mark remained unfulfilled but the Indian javelin throw star will have another chance to break it into the 90 metres mark at the World Athletics Championships, starting July 15.

The men’s javelin throw at World Championship is scheduled to start with the qualification rounds on July 21. The final is scheduled for July 23.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old came within six centimetres when he broke the national record for the second time in a month with an opening throw of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Talking about crossing the 90-metre mark before his season opener in Turku, Chopra had said: “I want to do my best. Overall the competition in the world is improving. But it all depends on the day. How the throwers manage the kind of weather and conditions is important because it has an effect. My aim is also to achieve it (90 metres) at one of the competitions. I will not leave any stone unturned.”

In an interview with the ‘World Athletics’ last year, Neeraj had shared his top five tips for beginner javelin throwers.

Making the most of the facilities

Growing up, Chopra didn’t even know what a javelin was. It changed when he started going to the local sports stadium to run to stay fit.

“You don’t need to have the most fancy facilities to train in. Wherever you are, whatever facility you have, just keep training and keep at it,” Chopra was quoted as saying.

Patience

Neeraj broke the world U-20 record in Bydgoszcz to win India’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2016. Five years later, he became India’s first-ever Olympic champion in athletics with a throw of 87.58m. He says it is the patience that has kept him going.

“In a sport like javelin, you need to give yourself time to make things happen, so be patient,” he said.

Hard work

In the lead-up to Tokyo, Chopra got injured, and went through surgery but he never gave up and kept working hard to live up the billings.

“There are no shortcuts to success, as they say. So, keep the grind, keep at it, and put in the hard work,” said Chopra.

Good coach

Chopra trained under Gary Calvert to his world U-20 title and for the past few years has been working with biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz.

“Javelin is a technical event, make sure you have somebody with you like a good coach or an experienced mentor who can guide you and show you that you are going the right way,” he said.

Self-belief

“Lastly and most importantly, believe in yourself. Have faith in your own ability, and your ability to do well for yourself and for your country,” he signed off.

