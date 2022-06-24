scorecardresearch
Paris Olympics: Organisers in fix on where to host shooting at the 2024 Games

Chateauroux, which is 170 miles from Paris has now been a preferred venue for shooting at 2024 Olympic

By: Sports Desk |
June 24, 2022 10:49:13 am
Karni Singh Shooting Range, National Shotgun Championship, National Rifle Association of India, Manavjit Singh SandhuThe shooting venue at Paris Olympics have been moved. (Source: File)

Paris Olympics organisers are in a fix over where to host shooting at the 2024 Games. The organisers have confirmed that shooting will now be moved from Seine-Saint-Denis.

Chateauroux, which is 170 miles from Paris has now been a preferred venue for shooting at 2024 Olympics. Shooting, which was originally planned for the La Courneuve range in Seine-Saint-Denis is moved due to concerns over the size of the site.

“This is one of the options but we need exchanges with local elected officials and federations,” said Michael Aloisio, the Paris 2024 chief of staff was quoted as saying by L’Équipe.

“We know that the International Federation is pushing for this option but we are cautious.”

In January, Stéphane Troussel, the President of the General Council of Seine-Saint-Denis, appeared blindsided by the reports of the shooting’s possible move to Châteauroux.

“You have to work with us and not behind our backs,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Paris 2024 said that this switch was due to “technical and not political” reasons, however, including “heat, light and noise” conditions on Suzanne Lenglen.

The boxing finals and semi-finals are still due to take place at Roland Garros, on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Volleyball, badminton and swimming have already been moved away from the department by organisers, although the Stade de France which will host athletics and rugby sevens is located there.

Sport climbing, artistic swimming, diving and water polo will also see action in the area.

