Paris Olympics is waiting for you: Geeta Phogat to cousin Vinesh

The first of the wrestling family to reach Olympics, Geeta Phogat stood strong behind her cousin Vinesh, who faced heartbreak at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

After Vinesh recalled her last day struggle in a story for the Indian Express, admitting that she might not return to the mat, Geeta took to Twitter and said that there was no need to panic about anything and that Paris, hosting the next Olympics in 2024, is waiting for her.

“Younger sister, Vinesh. There are ups and downs at every turn of life, just keep moving forward without stopping and there is no need to panic about anything. We want to see Champion Vinesh Phogat back on the Wrestling Mat with even more strength. Paris Olympics is waiting for you,” Geeta wrote on Twitter.

छोटी बहन @Phogat_Vinesh जीवन के हर मोड़ पर उतार चढ़ाव है बस बिना रुके बिना थके आगे बढ़ते रहना है ओर किसी चीज़ से घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है 💪 हम Champion Vinesh Phogat को दोबारा ओर भी मज़बूती के साथ Wrestling Mat पर देखना चाहते है 💪 Paris Olympic तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है🙌🇮🇳👍 https://t.co/APID6PpmLI — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 13, 2021

Wrestler Vinesh penned down her tearful thoughts after her phone stopped ringing following exit from Tokyo, as she beat back the deafening sound of silence. “I never said make me a contender for gold. I am wrestling for myself and I was the first to feel awful after losing, but let me do it. Leave me alone. I don’t know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won’t. I feel I was better off with that broken leg. I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I’m truly broken.”

While Geeta became the first from the family to compete at the Olympics during the 2012 London Games, she was followed by Babita Kumari and Vinesh four years later in Rio.