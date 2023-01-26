Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Bill, including controversial surveillance plans, moves closer to law: Insidethegames

A controversial Olympic and Paralympic Games Bill allowing for the usage of video surveillance and a wider opening of shops on Sundays has moved one step closer to entering French law after the Senate adopted the amended 19-article version, according to Insidethegames.

“A formal vote is scheduled for next Tuesday (January 31) in the Senate, followed by an examination of the Bill in the National Assembly. Eight of the articles specifically relate to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, with enhanced security measures the most contentious. The Bill would grant power to the authorities “on an experimental basis” for “the use of algorithmic processing on the images captured by video protection devices and drones in order to detect and report events”, the website added. “This is aimed at detecting “abandoned objects” and allowing “statistical analyses” to help manage crowd movements in transport.”

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra had to issue guarantees “that this will not feature facial recognition technology.” Security has become a thorny issue after the widely criticised management of May’s UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France and plans for 600,000 people to attend the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine.

Insidethegames reported that the French National Bar Council, French Communist Party and environmental campaigners are among the groups who have voiced opposition, despite the assurances of Oudéa-Castéra.

The controversy pertains the time period. “The group of Senators failed in a bid for the experimental period to end in September 2024, rather than June 2025 as outlined in the bill.”

Security measures & Sunday holiday rights

Insidethegames reported that other security measures allow for the use of “airport-style body scanners” at events of more than 300 people under certain conditions, including “express” consent by visitors.

Which shops stay open on Sundays is also a bone of contention given worker rights. “Another notable change expands the range of shops able to open on Sundays because of the “exceptional need” of hosting the Games.

“Food, clothing and electronics stories and services including hairdressers are set to be permitted to open on Sundays in municipalities where Paris 2024 venues are located for the period from June 1 to September 30 in 2024. Businesses require approval from a local prefect to receive authorisation to open on Sundays during this period. This comes with the provision that work for employees on Sundays must be on a voluntary basis or at double pay rate.”

The problem arises because Sunday remains deemed a day of rest in France, and there are restrictions on the opening of businesses.

Genetic tests

Other articles in the Bill allow for the use of genetic tests to comply with international anti-doping standards, making it possible to detect gene doping, transfusions and sample substitutions, and make it an offence to enter the field of play, according to Insidethegames.

Climate activists held such protests during last year’s French Open and on the Tour de France, making the Olympics wary of similiar incidents.

“A health centre is also set to be installed at the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Saint-Denis as part of the Bill, with foreign doctors able to accompany to provide free care.”

Paris hosts the Olympics for the first time in 100 years from July 26 to August 11, 2024.