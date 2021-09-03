Paralympic medal winners return home to grand welcome

Indian Medal winners, Sumit Antil, Devendra Jhajharia, Yogesh Kathuniya and Sharad Kumar received heroes’ welcome at the Delhi airport after returning home from their exploits in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Sumit has won gold medal and Devendra received the Silver medal in Men’s javelin throw while Yogesh bagged Silver medal in discus throw and Sharad grabbed bronze in High Jump.

“Extremely happy to be back home, grateful for everyone for this splendid welcome and their warmth,” said Sumit, who won Gold in the F64 category by throwing the javelin at 68.55m in his fifth attempt.

Our Champions are back home and 🇮🇳 is overjoyed at their arrival. Love & wishes are pouring in for @sumit_javelin @DevJhajharia @YogeshKathuniya@sharad_kumar01 😀

Take a look at the grand reception our Heroes received on their arrival at the airport#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/LMEd8n2TsR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 3, 2021

“This welcome is no less than an historic moment for me,” Jhajharia was quoted as saying. The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India’s greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver. Jhajahria, who lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire while climbing a tree at the age of eight, bettered his own earlier world record (63.97m) but gold winner Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage (67.79m), who set a new world record, was too good for the entire field.

Son of an Army man,Yogesh Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with coordination impairments in his limbs but he still persevered. Brazil’s defending champion, reigning world champion and world record holder Claudiney Batista dos Santos won the gold with a best throw of 45.59m while Leonardo Diaz Aldana (43.36m) of Cuba took the bronze.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will felicitate the four medal winners in New Delhi today.

The video posted below is courtesy of SportsStudio YouTube channel: