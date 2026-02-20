Para shuttlers Manoj Sarkar, Mandeep in accident; admitted to ICU

2018 Arjuna awardee and Para shuttler Manoj Sarkar was reported by NDTV to have been in a serious road accident when travelling between Rudrapur and Lucknow. NDTV reported that his car, with a driver on the wheel, lost control and collided with a Nilgai near Sandila village.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Sarkar was admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital, according to the news website.

Amar Ujala reported that fellow para shuttler Mandeep Kaur was also injured in this road crash at Hardoi in UP. The newspaper noted that the accident occurred at 4.30 am, and the driver too was seriously hurt.

Sarkar, the former World No 1 in the SL3 category from Uttarakhand, had risen from abject poverty to go on to become Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist. Wrongful medical treatment in his childhood had led to his lower limb disability. His mother worked in a factory, while he painted houses before his badminton career took off.