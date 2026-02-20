Para shuttlers Manoj Sarkar, Mandeep in accident; admitted to ICU

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 20, 2026 11:13 PM IST
File image pf para-shuttler Manoj Sarkar. (PHOTO: Manoj Sarkar via X)File image pf para-shuttler Manoj Sarkar. (PHOTO: Manoj Sarkar via X)
2018 Arjuna awardee and Para shuttler Manoj Sarkar was reported by NDTV to have been in a serious road accident when travelling between Rudrapur and Lucknow. NDTV reported that his car, with a driver on the wheel, lost control and collided with a Nilgai near Sandila village.

Sarkar was admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital, according to the news website.

Amar Ujala reported that fellow para shuttler Mandeep Kaur was also injured in this road crash at Hardoi in UP. The newspaper noted that the accident occurred at 4.30 am, and the driver too was seriously hurt.

Sarkar, the former World No 1 in the SL3 category from Uttarakhand, had risen from abject poverty to go on to become Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist. Wrongful medical treatment in his childhood had led to his lower limb disability. His mother worked in a factory, while he painted houses before his badminton career took off.

The athlete duo were on their way for training.

 

