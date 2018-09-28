Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Pankaj Advani confirms medal on Asian Snooker Tour

Pankaj Advani continued his fine form in the first leg of the Asian 10-red Snooker by storming into the semifinals on Friday.

By: PTI | Published: September 28, 2018 10:37:40 pm
India vs Pakistan, Pankaj Advani, Pankaj Advani India, India Pankaj Advani, IBSF World Cup, IBSF World Cup news, sports news, Indian Express Pankaj Advani and Manan Chandra won the title for India. (Source: Express Archive)
Advani registered a comprehensive victory over seasoned multiple world champion Darren Morgan.

After dropping the first frame to his Welsh opponent, Advani picked up the pace and took control of the high quality quarterfinal clash involving two heavyweights of cue sports.

In the best-of-nine tie, Advani won five frames on the trot to confirm another medal for India and set up a mouth-watering clash with in form Brendan O’Donoghue of Ireland.

As the lone Indian left in the fray, after Manan Chandra, Varun Madan and Kamal Chawla failed to qualify to the last-16 knockout stages, Advani made the most of his experience to advance in the tournament defeating Haris Tahir of Pakistan 5-2 before facing Morgan.

Results:

Quarterfinal: Pankaj Advani defeated Darren Morgan (Wales) 5-1: 12-92(58), 47-27, 50-13, 58-18, 62-36, 45-14.

Pre-quarterfinal: Pankaj Advani beat Haris Tahir (Pakistan) 5-2: 55-31, 42-44(44), 48-47, 0-73(51), 67(67)-0, 48-1, 49-25.

