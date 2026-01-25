Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vijay Amritraj and Savita Punia win awards

Former India men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and current women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be feted with Padma Shri awards this year, the government announced on Sunday. Among the awardees, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj will be given a Padma BHushan while hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, the now-deceased Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili, Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, K Pajanivel and Praveen Kumar will all be given Padma Shris.

Harmanpreet led the Indian women’s cricket team to a historic World Cup title at home while Rohit will be part of the Indian men’s team that will try and win the T20 World Cup at home.