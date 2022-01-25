Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara get Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2022: The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the list of Padma awardees for 2022, with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympic athlete Avani Lekhara among those awarded the Padma Shri.

Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia was the only sportsperson awarded with the Padma Bhushan.

The other sportspersons awarded with Padma Shri are Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, Faisal Ali Dar, Vandana Kataria, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list this year comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.