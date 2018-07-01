Over 500 athletes cleared for Asian Games by IOA but contingent to be smaller than last edition

IOA is expected to release the list tomorrow but there is a possibility that a few more names could be added to the list. IOA is expected to release the list tomorrow but there is a possibility that a few more names could be added to the list.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has cleared 514 athletes for the upcoming Asian Games but the contingent is likely to be smaller than the last edition in Incheon, where 541 players competed.

The IOA is expected to release the list tomorrow but there is a possibility that a few more names could be added to the list.

“We have approved approximately 514 athletes and we are working out the final list,” an IOA official told PTI.

“There is possibility that a few more are added tomorrow before the final list is out. But in all probability the number will be less than the last edition,” the official added.

The IOA had fixed June 30 deadline to all the National Sports Federations to send their final list.

This time, the IOA had set strict criteria to clear the country’s participants — top six performance of the last Asian Games in individual events and top eight in team events. This led to teams like football and handball to be left out.

Athletics, which sends the largest contingent, will have just 53 competitors despite the Asian Games organisers allotting 102 quota places to India.

