Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Out of form Sushil Kumar, injured Divya Kakran opt out of World Championship 

Sushil Kumar had suffered an embarrassing first round exit from the Asian Games and his participation was shrouded in doubt.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 12:52:11 am
Sushil Kumar had suffered an embarrassing first round exit from the Asian Games and his participation was shrouded in doubt. (PTI/File Photo)
Struggling for form, double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has decided to opt out of the World Wrestling Championship while Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran has also pulled out of the prestigious event due to an ankle injury.

Sushil had suffered an embarrassing first round exit from the Asian Games and his participation was shrouded in doubt. “Both Sushil and Divya have conveyed that they should not be considered for the Worlds. Jitendra Kumar will now compete in the 74kg. We have decided to field Navjot Kaur in the 68kg in place of injured Divya,” a WFI source told PTI today.

“Divya’s ankle problem had aggravated in Jakarta during the Asian Games. She is undergoing rehabilitation program at a camp in Bahalgarh,” the source added.

Sushil Kumar could not be reached for a comment.

Sakshi Malik, who is also struggling will have to undergo trials. She will have to fight it out with Sarita Mor for a place in the 62kg category. World Championship is scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20-28.

