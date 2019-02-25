Oscars 2019: The Barmy Army, Dani Carvajal troll Aussies, Atletico Madrid

England’s Barmy Army went full out to troll the Australians over the ball-tampering controversy on the day of the Oscars while Dani Carvajal trolled Atletico Madrid for mocking Real Madrid over a controversial penalty.

With this year’s Oscars being held on Monday, the Barmy Army asked on their social media account with images of Darren Lehmann, Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner, “It’s almost time for the Oscars! Who gets your vote for Best Supporting Actor?”

It’s almost time for the Oscars! Who gets your vote for Best Supporting Actor? #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/jSSre5vdoG — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) 24 February 2019

Meanwhile, Spanish club Atletico Madrid mocked their rivals Real over a controversial penalty in their 2-1 win over Levante. Although there seemed to be minimal contact between the two players, Casemiro went down on the ground after a clearance by Cheick Doukoure. The referee gave a penalty before it went to VAR and the decision stood. Gareth Bale scored from the spot.

Casemiro should be given a #Oscars for this dive that won Real Madrid a penalty. pic.twitter.com/ngLWxVRs4D — Hakuna Matata (@Matoke_) 24 February 2019

Calling it ‘the endless story’, Atletico Madrid said that the Oscar night has started on a big note. “Oscar night has ripped out big. A movie? #TheEndlessStory Athletics, which one do you choose?,” they tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said, “I recommend the “Heart of the Tenth” and “eleventh.” I have them up on DVD!”

Os recomiendo la del “Corazón de la DÉCIMA” y “UNDÉCIMA”. yo las tengo hasta en dvd!! ?? — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) 24 February 2019

Carvajal defended the penalty by saying he heard Doukoure kick Casemiro. “The first one, at half-time, they told us that he was covering his face. The second, I heard the kick from 25 meters away,” said the full-back, as quoted by Marca.

“I’m not a referee; I don’t assess the decisions. If both the referee, who was close, and VAR have ratified the penalty decision. Other times, we have been hurt and nothing has happened. Being a referee is difficult and we have to keep working independently of that.”