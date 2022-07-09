scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Online application system for govt rewards and pension started

Active athletes who seek awards, rewards or any other form of government recognition can log on to the sports ministry portal and upload relevant documents needed for payment.

By: Express News Service |
July 9, 2022 7:20:43 am
Southern Railway, sr.indianrailways.gov.in, Southern Railway recruitment, sarkari naukri, career news indian express, southern railway jobs, how to get a job in railways, Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment, railway recruitment, Apprentice recruitmentThe online application process for Apprentice recruitment will end on December 31, 2019. (Representational Image)

In a decision that could make life easier for athletes and former sportspersons, they can now apply for their dues and awards online without having to involve national federations or visit government offices for physical or file verification.

Active athletes who seek awards, rewards or any other form of government recognition can log on to the sports ministry portal and upload relevant documents needed for payment.

“If an athlete had to seek for rewards and recognition from the government after a good performance, they had to go via the federation or SAI earlier, then it went through scrutiny and it took almost a year or two for these athletes to get their dues,” sports minister Anurag Thakur said during the launch of the new-look website on Friday.

“We made this system simpler and more transparent. We have used technology to bring in more transparency and accountability to the system and it is further going to help the athletes to apply online and they will get their dues in a limited time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty
Which is the ‘real’ Shiv Sena? Answer lies with the Constitut...Premium
Which is the ‘real’ Shiv Sena? Answer lies with the Constitut...
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...

Former sportspersons can now also apply for pension online.

“Pension scheme or Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Scheme for Sportspersons also we have made online so that athletes’ time doesn’t get wasted on this. The role of SAI and NSFs have been made non-existent so to say,” the minister said.

“Pension for meritorious sportspersons scheme also used to take time and many failed to get the benefit. So, we have made available to sportspersons an easy-to- use transparent system. It is user-friendly and technology-driven. We will try to upgrade this system continuously so that life becomes easy and one can get the benefits. It is easy to apply, takes less time and money gets transferred directly to bank accounts through DBT.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Individuals, corporate entities, public sector undertakings can also make financial contributions online.

“NSDF (National Sports Development Fund) is a big initiative in creating funds for TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), other benefits for athletes and developing infrastructure. PSUs, corporates have helped us in creating this fund. Individuals can also contribute if they want. I appeal to all countrymen, corporate sector, PSUs and all other institutions to go online and make their contribution,” Thakur said.

There are various ways in which they can contribute to the development of sports.

“Adopt a player, adopt a game, adopt a hostel, adopt a field… You can choose and come forward to adopt any player, any sport, any hostel, any sports infrastructure, we are ready to collaborate with you and it will be technology-driven and transparent,” he added.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 09: Latest News