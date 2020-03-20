Olympics President Thomas Bach: ‘Of Course We Are Considering Different Scenarios’

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (Source: AP/PTI File photo) International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (Source: AP/PTI File photo)

As coronavirus has swept the globe, placing cities and countries on lockdowns, canceling the spring sports calendar and jeopardizing every major event scheduled for 2020, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has not wavered in his determination to hold the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 24, with some 11,000 athletes and even more fans, volunteers, journalists, diplomats and others descending on Tokyo.

Yet complaints about moving ahead have been rising from athletes and other people connected to the Olympics, especially in the countries hardest hit by the disease.

In an interview Thursday, Bach acknowledged the increasingly troubling situation but remained optimistic that infection rates might subside enough to allow the Games to go forward.

“We are affected by this crisis like everyone else and we are concerned like everybody else,” he said. “We are not living in a bubble or on another planet. We are in the middle of our societies.”

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: Is there a date when you have to decide whether the Olympic Games will happen?

A: What makes this crisis so unique and so difficult to overcome is the uncertainty. Nobody today can tell you what the developments are tomorrow, what they are in one month, not to mention in more than four months. Therefore it would not be responsible in any way to set a date or take a decision right now, which would be based on the speculation about the future developments.

Q: But if you listen to the scientists and the epidemiologists they actually have a clear idea of what is going to be happening in a month given the trajectory of the disease and the pattern of infection. I’m surprised you are saying nobody knows what is going to happen when actually there is a large community of people who would say we know exactly what is going to happen.

A: There are many different prognoses. Some are telling you it will everywhere follow the same curve. Others are saying this will take much longer. The third ones are saying there will be different waves and we will have to live with it for a long time. This is why we rely on our task force, including the World Health Organization, who are telling us it is too early to take a decision, and we are at the same time monitoring closely what is happening.

Q: Do you have a group that is gaming out what it would look like and what would be needed to move the Games to the fall, the summer of 2021 or the summer of 2022 or any other time frame that has been discussed?

A: This would mean we are speculating about developments. We don’t know what the situation will be. Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are 4 1/2 months away from the Games. They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July.

Q: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was interested in holding a “perfect Games” and that he had gotten a commitment from the other Group of 7 leaders to do that but he did not specify a time frame. Does that give you the freedom to pursue an alternative date?

A: The Japanese government was asked this question after (Abe made the comment) and the answer was that postponement was not mentioned in the meeting of the G-7. For us, it would not be responsible now and it would be premature to start speculation or make a decision at a time when we do not have any recommendation from the task force.

ALSO READ | Cricket boards brace for losses in the time of coronavirus

Q: Have you told the task force to give you a recommendation by a certain date?

A: No. They are the experts. They have to know based on their scientific experience and their worldwide overview when they have enough information to give us their advice based on scientific evidence.

Q: What do you say to people who say you seem out of step with everything that is going on? All the biggest sports events have been delayed.

A: They have canceled or postponed games for next Saturday or two weeks after. Some of them have postponed events to make room for other events to take place. The European championships in soccer was supposed to take place in June and start in Italy. They have postponed this for a year, and it was welcomed by the professional leagues in Europe because this gives them an opportunity for them to finish their seasons.

Q: You could do the same. You are counting on the world’s best tennis players, and some members of those soccer clubs. The NBA wants to finish its season this summer, and many players that would play basketball in the Olympic tournament would not be available. Why wouldn’t you follow that lead and clear out the schedule?

A: This is totally different. We do not have Olympic Games now, so we do not need to clear our schedule.

Q: When will it not be too soon to decide, or when, if you don’t decide to postpone, would you risk cancellation?

A: I will not speculate, but we owe it to all the athletes, and we owe it to all the half of the world that watches the Olympics to say we are not putting the cancellation of the Games on the agenda.

Q: So there will be an Olympics at some point in Japan?

A: I gave you the answer.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.