Olympic Protest Rules: Tweets Are Fine, Kneeling Is Not

By Tariq Panja

The International Olympic Committee is taking no chances. Amid an increase in athlete activism and rising political tensions worldwide, the organization has settled on strict — and specific — guidelines for the types of actions, gestures and statements competitors at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics will be permitted to make.

No kneeling. No politically motivated hand gestures. No political messages on signs or armbands. And absolutely no disruptions of medals ceremonies. The IOC announced the guidelines Thursday after a meeting of its athlete commission, where the organization’s challenge was to balance growing demands from athletes to be able to speak out on issues with ensuring the Games pass without sparking diplomatic incidents.

Many of the guidelines announced Thursday merely codify existing rules. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter already bars athletes from staging political protests on the field of play or at medal ceremonies. But until now, the guidelines were ambiguous about what constituted a political display.

“We needed clarity and they wanted clarity on the rules,” said Kirsty Coventry, the chairwoman of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, which oversaw the creation of the three-page document explaining what is not permitted. “The majority of athletes feel it is very important that we respect each other as athletes.”

At the same time, the guidelines also sought to clarify the places where athletes were free to express themselves. Those include interviews and news conferences, including those conducted on the grounds of the Games, and through digital and traditional media outlets, and “on other platforms” — presumably a reference to social media sites like Twitter and Instagram. Those forums often serve as a ready microphone for athletes across the sporting spectrum.

Potential violations of the new guidelines, the IOC said, would be evaluated by an athlete’s national Olympic committee, the international federation for the sport involved, and the IOC. Disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis “as necessary,” the IOC said.

The new guidelines come more than a half-century after American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos famously raised gloved fists at the 1968 Mexico City Games, and amid a rise in political activism by athletes like football player Colin Kaepernick and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, among many others. But they also follow a series of recent podium protests in international competitions.

In August, the United States Olympic Committee disciplined two athletes for incidents that took place on the medals podium at the Pan American Games in Peru. Fencer Race Imboden, who had knelt after receiving his medal, and hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who had raised her fist during the national anthem, were placed on probation for 12 months each in what was widely viewed as a warning to other American athletes before the Olympics.

A month earlier, at swimming’s world championships, athletes from Britain and Australia refused to share a podium with the Chinese champion Sun Yang because they objected to his participation over doping concerns.

“It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other type of interference,” according to a document spelling out the guidelines. “Specifically, the focus for the field of play and related ceremonies must be on celebrating athletes’ performance, and showcasing sport and its values.”

The IOC noted that the rules about political statements already applied even to the head of state of the host country, who is limited to a single sentence of specific language when opening the Games.

Some athlete groups outside of the IOC’s orbit have criticized what they see as a double standard where politics is concerned. Global Athlete, a pressure group, said the organization’s leaders have long politicized sport when it suited them, citing the efforts of the IOC president, Thomas Bach, to support a joint North and South Korean team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“If athletes want to speak up — in which they respect others’ rights and freedoms detailed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — we should embrace their diverse opinions,” the group said. “Silencing athletes should never be tolerated, and to threaten them with removal from the Olympic Games is another sign of the imbalance of power between sport leaders and athletes.”

