Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Olympic-bound Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain end with bronze medals at Asian Qualifiers

World silver-medallist and top seed Panghal went down to Jianguan Hu of China in a split 3-2 decision. It was revenge for Hu, an Olympic and world bronze-medallist who lost to Panghal in the Asian semifinals last year.

Published: March 10, 2020
Amit Panghal, Amith Panghal World Boxing final, Manish Kaushik, Manish Kaushik bronze medal, World Boxing Championships, Men's Boxing Championship, Manish Kaushik bronze medal, boxing news Amit Panghal signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. (PTI photo)

World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) and Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where both of them secured their maiden tickets to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semifinals.

Panghal had endured exhausting contests in the run-up to the semifinals and he could not outpace the determined Chinese in Tuesday’s clash.

Earlier, two-time world bronze-medallist and second seed Borgohain lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year-old.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand’s Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.

