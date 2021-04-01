scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Not just one day or month, women need to be celebrated everyday: WNBA star Candace Parker

As the Women's History Month came to an end, Candace Parker advocated that women need to be celebrated every single day, not just for one month.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 1, 2021 10:47:08 pm
(Source: Candace Twitter)

Candace Parker, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), delivered a powerful message as Women’s History Month comes to a close. She advocated that women need to be celebrated every single day, not just for one month.

In an exclusive with Bleacher Report, Parker said, “Most days, a lot of you don’t hear too much about us. Some days, you might hear about a handful of us – the first of us, the only to win that title, take that job, run that fast, that far.”

Throwing light on over-fixation on firsts and sidelining other achievements, Parker said, “But let’s tell the rest of the story too. How over-fixation on firsts to the exclusion of everything else can erase history, blot out the experiences of so many who were, are held back.”

Here is the full video:

Parker has won a WNBA championship (2016), two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards (2008, 2013), WNBA Finals MVP Award (2016), WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2013), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012), and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2008).

Parker has been selected to six all-WNBA teams and five all-star teams, and was the first player to win the Rookie of the Year and the WNBA Most Valuable Player Award in the same season.

