Not just one day or month, women need to be celebrated everyday: WNBA star Candace Parker

Candace Parker, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), delivered a powerful message as Women’s History Month comes to a close. She advocated that women need to be celebrated every single day, not just for one month.

In an exclusive with Bleacher Report, Parker said, “Most days, a lot of you don’t hear too much about us. Some days, you might hear about a handful of us – the first of us, the only to win that title, take that job, run that fast, that far.”

Throwing light on over-fixation on firsts and sidelining other achievements, Parker said, “But let’s tell the rest of the story too. How over-fixation on firsts to the exclusion of everything else can erase history, blot out the experiences of so many who were, are held back.”

Here is the full video:

Parker has won a WNBA championship (2016), two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards (2008, 2013), WNBA Finals MVP Award (2016), WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2013), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012), and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2008).

Parker has been selected to six all-WNBA teams and five all-star teams, and was the first player to win the Rookie of the Year and the WNBA Most Valuable Player Award in the same season.