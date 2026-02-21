Norway wins its 17th gold medal, breaking record for most golds won in a single Winter Olympics

Dale-Skjevdal had taken the lead after the first standing bout with clean shooting and completed the five laps on newly packed snow and gusty winds in 39 minutes, 17.1 seconds

By: AP
4 min readFeb 21, 2026 12:05 AM IST
NorwayNorway had set the record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with 16 gold medals. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway was the only biathlete to hit all 20 of his targets in the 15-kilometer mass start race Friday and skied his way to gold — Norway’s 17th gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics — breaking the record for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Norway had set the record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with 16 gold medals.

“It’s quite a good ending to my first Olympics, and it is also my first time shooting 20 out of 20,” Dale-Skjevdal said. “What a day to do it on. It’s real, and I can’t find the words, but it’s just amazing, of course.”

Dale-Skjevdal had taken the lead after the first standing bout with clean shooting and completed the five laps on newly packed snow and gusty winds in 39 minutes, 17.1 seconds. His teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid only missed one target and finished 10.5 seconds back for silver. It was his fifth medal of these Olympic Games: three silver and two bronze.

“After the third shooting, I was really hoping for something special, because then I got quite a solid gap, and then I knew that on my last shooting I would be alone on the range,” Dale-Skjevdal said. “It was a situation that you dream of: coming alone on to the range, shooting in Antholz, in the Olympics, in my favorite discipline in mass start. I’m so happy.”

Laegreid, who turned 29 on Friday, said it was a special day.

“It was a tough race,” he said. “The snow is very slow. The conditions on the range are windy, so it was like a race I had to fight for. Today I was in fighter mode, so it suited me well.”

Story continues below this ad

Philipp Horn of Germany only missed one target on his last shooting bout and left the range in third place, but Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, who missed four on the day, chased Horn and passed him on a big hill, and took the bronze, 25.6 seconds behind Dale-Skjevdal.

Fillon Maillet said he felt strong on the skiing and was excited to win his ninth Olympic medal.

“I didn’t feel pain in my legs, so I could push hard,” he said. “I wasn’t so good on the shooting range, but you know, never mind. It’s still a medal, and with these Olympics it makes it nine in total right now. That’s incredible.”

Horn said it was a huge disappointment.

“I was great on the shooting range,” he said. “I kept calm and relaxed, and did my job, but on the last loop I was just not strong enough. It was a fourth place, which is worth nothing at the Olympics.”

Story continues below this ad

Fillon Maillet, who was on the gold medal winning team in the mixed relay and men’s relay, also won gold in the sprint.

Campbell Wright, America’s last hope for its first Olympic medal in biathlon, struggled on the shooting range. He missed seven out of 20 and finished in last place.

Italy’s Tommaso Giacomel, who sits second in overall World Cup standings, cleaned all 10 of his prone shots, and was leading the race, but dropped out of the race on the third lap. A message sent out by the Italian biathlon federation said he retired due to a “sudden pain in his side which affected his breathing.”

Only the top 30 biathletes compete in the mass start race — based on World Cup rankings and Olympic performance. They ski five, 3-kilometer loops, shooting twice in the prone position and twice standing.

Story continues below this ad

The women’s 12.5-kilometer mass start is scheduled for Saturday — the final day of the Olympic biathlon competition.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan have another star player underperforming. Should he be backed for Super 8s clash against New Zealand?
Shaheen
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Citing ‘love jihad’, Gujarat moves to change marriage registration law, make parental consent compulsory
Marriage registration in Gujarat, Gujarat Marriage registration, constitutional rights, gujarat government, love jihad, Harsh Sanghavi, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan have another star player underperforming. Should he be backed for Super 8s clash against New Zealand?
Shaheen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News