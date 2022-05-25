‘No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings’: Nikhat Zareen celebrates World Championship win with Mary Kom

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen on Wednesday celebrated her medal with idol Mary Kom.

“No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings,” tweeted Zareen.

Earlier this week, Mary Kom too had congratulated Nikhat after she won the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

“Congratulations Nikhat for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors,” Mary Kom wrote on Twitter.

Nikhat Zareen won the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Turkey, becoming only the fifth Indian woman to be crowned world champion. The boxer beat Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the flyweight division of the championship. It was India’s first gold medal at the championship since Olympic boxer Mary Kom won here in 2018.

At Indian Express Idea Exchange spoke on her rivalry with Mary Kom. She said: “When two boxers enter the ring, only the one who’s technically sounder wins. Because of that, when our trials took place, she won and was selected for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. I congratulated her on qualifying but unfortunately, she couldn’t win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“When I lost in the trials, I decided to move on from Tokyo and focus on the Paris Olympic Games. With regard to the Commonwealth Games trials, I heard she’s going for the trials in the 48-kg category, so I don’t think we’ll face each other.

In 2019, Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in the 51kg category trial to qualify for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China.

Mary Kom won bout 9-1 to make it to the squad. However, the tension inside the arena was palpable owing to the bitter row triggered by Zareen’s public demand for a trial.

“I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring,” Mary Kom had said the bout.

After the match, Zareen attempted to hug her but Mary Kom did not respond. “They call it clinching in our sport,” she said on being asked about it.

“I don’t like this, you drag my name into an unnecessary controversy and then you try to posture. Yes, I didn’t hug her, what’s the big deal? I did not start this, I never said I will not fight you in a trial then why did you drag my name,” Mary Kom had said referring to Zareen’s open letter to then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju specifically demanding a trial bout against the Manipuri legend.

“I am also a human being, I also get irritated. Can’t I get angry when my credentials are questioned like this? And this wasn’t the first time. It has happened so many times with me despite the fact that no other Indian boxer has achieved what I have achieved,” she added referring to past selection controversies.

“Perform and take my spot, who is stopping you? But don’t talk big without that. If you do that, I will hit back. Why was this made a media trial about me?” she fumed.

Zareen on the other hand had expressed her disappointment and said, “I am hurt by how she behaved. She used some foul language inside the ring too, but it’s ok.”

Zareen will now prepare for the Commonwealth Games trials in which she will participate in the 50kg category.