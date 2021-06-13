Milkha Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, passes away due to COVID-19

Milkha Singh with his wife Nirmal Kaur at the Jeev Milkha Invitational in 2019. (Express Photo)

Nirmal Kaur, a former captain of India’s volleyball team and wife of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, died at the age of 85 due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today,” a family statement said.

“A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself.”

Milkha Family update on Sunday evening: We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today. @IndianExpress @iepunjab @IExpressSports — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) June 13, 2021

Nirmal tested positive for the virus last month and was brought to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital on May 26, two days after her husband Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia.

“The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely,” the statement further added.

She is survived by her husband, one son and three daughters.