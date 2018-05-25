Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Nipah virus outbreak forces NRAI to postpone tourney

By: Express News Service | Updated: May 25, 2018 9:10:18 am
National Rifle Association of India, National Rifle Association of India news, NRAI, NRAI updates, Nipah virus, sports news, Indian Express NRAI postpones tournament due to outbreak of Nipah virus. (Source: Express Archive)
The outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala has forced the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to postpone the KSS Memorial Shooting Championship, which was to be held in Trivandrum from June 7 to 17. The tournament was to double up as selection trials for elite shooters as well.

In a brief statement, the NRAI said fresh dates will be decided ‘shortly.’ “In view of NIPAH Virus in Kerala, it has been decided to postpone 18 KSS Championship and selection trial 5, which were scheduled to be held at Trivandrum, Kerala have been postponed.

Fresh dates and venue will be notified shortly. NRAI and Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, the unit hosting the event, regret the inconvenience if any to all concerned,” the NRAI said in a statement. ens

