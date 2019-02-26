Hijab rule will inspire more Muslim boxers, says Nikhat

Nikhat Zareen calls herself lucky. Unlike the “Muslim women boxers all over the world who stayed away from the sport,” the 2011 junior world champion always had her family’s support when it came to competing in a t-shirt and shorts.

“My father supported me in this journey as he understood the requirement for boxing, being a sportsperson himself. When I was young too, a lot of friends and relatives would tell my father to make me stop the sport but he made sure that I fulfilled my dream,” the 22-year-old told The Indian Express on Monday, shortly after world boxing governing body AIBA approved new uniforms for female boxers to wear for religious reasons.

“There are women boxers in India as well as other countries, who wanted to compete but could not because of the previous rule. It is up to an individual to make a choice. I believe this rule change will inspire more Muslim women to continue their career, “ added Zareen, who won the 51kg gold in the Strandja invitational last week.

After an executive committee meeting in Istanbul last week, AIBA released a statement on Monday, ruling out previous objection on hijabs and also indicated a possibility for boxers to wear their respective national colours on their shorts andvests as long as it complies with the official guidelines.

While male boxers were directed to compete without headgear at the 2016 Olympics, AIBA had announced its plans of doing away with the headgear for women and youth boxers by 2017.

Explained latest move part of boxing body’s strategy to regain IOC’s trust AIBA’s latest reform is part of its strategy to regain trust of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which halted formal planning for men’s and women’s boxing tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the rule change was branded as the body’s “commitment to gender equity and religious tolerance”, it has been a long time coming on the international stage. In 2016, USA Boxing disallowed a hijab-wearing 15-year-old Amaiya Zafar to compete in the national championships. A year later, USA Boxing allowed athletes to request exemption from the clothing rule on the basis of religious beliefs and Zafar competed at the 2017 nationals. In Germany, five-time champion Zeina Nassar was allowed to compete on the national circuit with a hijab, but couldn’t appear at international meets. “I am proud, as a muslim-female boxer, to see the positive changes the International Boxing Association is doing for the best interest of its athletes,” Zaina Nassar said in the AIBA statement. AIBA's rule change will see boxing join sports like football, basketball and fencing which currently allow women athletes to compete wearing hijab in Olympics and International level.

The decision was not approved by AIBA’s executive committee, and the association too objected to the material of hijab head coverings “which was not designed to fit the body and had potential to come off and interfere in the competition.”

“Earlier also, women had to wear a net gear under their headgear so that there hair do not fall out. I have seen many boxers from countries like Syria, Iran and Morocco who wanted to box and had to shift to some other country,” said Shiv Singh, former national women’s chief coach.

According to AIBA, the new “hijabs and full body form-fitting uniforms” have been designed to “not compromise the competition and therefore the health of the boxers.” “Technically speaking, it will be like a cloth connected to the T-shirt and it will not hamper their movement,” added Shiv.

No relief for bearded men

While AIBA made the changes regarding women boxers citing religious reasons and its commitment to gender equity and religious tolerance, the male boxers are still not allowed to compete with beards and moustaches, a rule opposed by Sikh competitors. Last year, the Amateur Boxing Association of England allowed Sikh and Muslim boxers with beards to compete at the national level.

“It is good that AIBA has made a rule change for women boxers citing religious reasons. But it should also be done for the Sikh boxers, who have been fighting a long battle to fight with beards in India as well International level,” said GS Sandhu, former national men’s chief coach.

“I remember 2007 Super Heavy national champion Pushpender Singh quit after he was not allowed to compete with a beard in 2008 and 2009. Before that, it was allowed at the national level. AIBA should consider the cases for Sikh boxers too on the same lines.”