scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Kyzaibay, India assured of 2 medals at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

Nikhat Zareen stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships, and ensured at least a bronze medal with a place in the last-4.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 19, 2021 3:02:00 pm
Nikhat Zareen in action against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan (BFI)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her spectacular form as she defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women’s 51kg semi-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Nikhat, who had earlier defeated 2019 World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the pre quarter-final, looked unfazed and confident against her opponent from Kazakhstan. She stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships, and ensured at least a bronze medal with a place in last-4.

Apart from Zareen, the 2018 CWG Gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also sailed into the semi-finals after a tough contest against local boy Aykol Mizan. Both the boxers attacked throughout the bout but Solanki showed his technical supremacy to secure a 4-1 win and assured himself of at least a bronze medal.

Among other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg) and Jyoti (69kg) made exits with losses in their respective quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost 4-1 to Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

The fourth day of the tournament will see two Indian boxers fighting in their respective semi-final bouts later today. Zareen will face another tough challenge as she takes on 2019 World Championships silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs England 4th T20I
IND vs ENG 4th T20I in pics: Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur star in Indian victory
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 19: Latest News

X