scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain seal CWG berths

Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event.

By: PTI |
June 11, 2022 1:23:19 pm
Lovlina and NikhatLovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen secured their places in the Indian women's boxing team for this year's Commonwealth Games. (File)

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday sealed their berths in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games with dominating wins in the selection trials here.

While Nikhat, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana’s Minakshi via a 7-0 unanimous decision, Lovlina out-classed Railways Pooja by an identical margin.

Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event.

Nikhat looked in control throughout her bout, landing clear punches as she danced around the ring.

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

A two-time former youth world champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Haryana boxer is enjoying a good year. She had won the gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year.

Jasmine, the 2021 Asian youth boxing Championship bronze medallist, out-punched 2022 world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Team: Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain(70Kg).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas defeat the hosts, win by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 11: Latest News