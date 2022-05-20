Nikhat Zareen Live at Idea Exchange: ‘My childhood dream was to become an IPS officer’

What is the secret sauce of world champ Zareen’s success!

Far too often when fighting from the inside, Nikhat Zareen would get her right arm in one tangled interlock. It skidded her momentum. It creased what were otherwise clean, crisp well-defined straight punches. On a good day and throwing them in a bunch while circling from the outside, these were clear combinations that would imprint themselves on judges’ retinas and help them make up their minds about a round. But if her right arm got yanked in by a clinch, it cramped her style, literally. Three judges gave Round 2 of the World Championship 52 kg final to Nikhat’s opponent – Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas after the Indian had started off fantastically for a 5-0 clean cut on all five cards.The 3-2 was a bit of a new situation this week, with the Indian coasting through 5-0 or 4-1 at most. It also meant, things were about to get scrappy, and the unwanted embrace with confining arm-locks was on its way in the third. It was early in that Round 3, where the Thai was looking for ascendancy and looking to make things too grapplesome, that Nikhat Zareen employed her classic counter. Defending as first step, then came the feint, and another range-adjusting step back before she decluttered the space around her for one of the crispest 1-2 combinations that would set her apart and set her up for the rest of the round, which she eventually won 5-0. Also Read