Nikhat Zareen Live at Idea Exchange: ‘My childhood dream was to become an IPS officer’

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen lived up to the expectations as she clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.
Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, the Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour.
Far too often when fighting from the inside, Nikhat Zareen would get her right arm in one tangled interlock. It skidded her momentum. It creased what were otherwise clean, crisp well-defined straight punches. On a good day and throwing them in a bunch while circling from the outside, these were clear combinations that would imprint themselves on judges’ retinas and help them make up their minds about a round. But if her right arm got yanked in by a clinch, it cramped her style, literally. Three judges gave Round 2 of the World Championship 52 kg final to Nikhat’s opponent – Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas after the Indian had started off fantastically for a 5-0 clean cut on all five cards.The 3-2 was a bit of a new situation this week, with the Indian coasting through 5-0 or 4-1 at most. It also meant, things were about to get scrappy, and the unwanted embrace with confining arm-locks was on its way in the third. It was early in that Round 3, where the Thai was looking for ascendancy and looking to make things too grapplesome, that Nikhat Zareen employed her classic counter. Defending as first step, then came the feint, and another range-adjusting step back before she decluttered the space around her for one of the crispest 1-2 combinations that would set her apart and set her up for the rest of the round, which she eventually won 5-0. Also Read
Nikhat Zareen has an open, expansive, unfeigned personality outside the boxing ring. Not quite the bravado of the open guard inside of the ring that will invite a crushing flurry. But there were remnants of exuberance from outside of the square, that needed reining in and some tightening if she has to step out of MC Mary Kom’s shadow in the women’s flyweight division, and make a mark internationally. The gold at Strandja, beating the Olympic silver medallist in March was a start. The World Championship title at Turkey, was announcing her proper arrival. The 25-year-old had audaciously gone warring to stake claim to even be the challenger prior to the last Olympics, asking Mary Kom to fetch up for a trial. Having earned her place as a contender now with Mary stepping aside, and crucially Nikhat getting the wins under her belt, there was now the start of the actual battle — on the international level, beginning with this May World Championships. Someone’s kept her on the straight and narrow of ‘Planet Athlete-hungry-for-success’ clearly, because she holds herself back from a self-appraisal of 10/10 when quizzed about her footwork. “I want to sound humble. So, chalo, theeke, 9/10 for footwork,” she chuckled in a mock-grudging tone. Read More
“To win a gold in the world championships is something which will act as an inspiration to Muslim girls as well each girl in the country to aim to achieve bigger in life. A kid, where he is boy or girl, has to make their own way and Nikhat has paved her own way,” an emotional Jameel told The Indian Express. With her uncle Samsamuddin’s sons Etheshamuddin and Itishamuddni being boxers, a young Nikhat didn’t have to look for inspiration outside her family circle. Her father didn’t discourage his daughter from entering a sport which did not see many female boxers competing in Nizamabad or even Hyderabad in the late 2000’s. Read More
If there is a biopic made on me, I would like Alia Bhatt to play my role..she has a dimple and even I have a dimple
It is their choice and if they are comfortable wearing hijab and boxing they should do it..if they don't feel comfortable then they should wear boxing costume and compete. I like to wear boxing costume and I box like that and nobody is forcing me to wear hijab.
Before injury (2017) I wasn't mature enough. After injury I realised who are my real friends. Most of them didn't even message to check about me. But I stayed positive. I made a comeback and in 2019 when I won gold I have never looked back
We met when all of us were injured and rehabilitation was happening. We were in Bangalore and then we used to eat together and be together. We used to share each other's stories Nd we learnt how each of us struggled. And after recovering we all got busy with our sport. I see Neeraj and Vinesh and get inspired. If they can do it even I can do it.
Hyderabad ka biryani and haleem has something (aggressive and confident athletes like Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal and her from Hyderabad)
May Kom is an experienced boxer and lots of records. But when two boxers go in the ring only one can win. She won and selected to Indian team for qualifiers. I congratulated her. But unfortunately she could not win in Tokyo Olympics. Since I lost in the Olympic s trials I have decided to move onto to Paris. As for trials for CWG, I heard she is giving trials in 48 kg so I don't think we will meet
My childhood dream was to become an IPS officer. I found the police uniform cool. In my school IPS officers used to come as chief guest. I used to think one day I will also wear the uniform and go to school as a chief guest
That was my first sparring session with a boy. Coach said box and he started hitting me..my nose was bleeding. I went home with my t-shirt with blood stains. When I entered house I went to the bathroom and I didn't come out. I was hiding my eye. My mother was calling me to watch TV and have food. But I didn't come out..mother got worried. When she saw me she started crying. She said if your face gets injured who will marry you. I said mummy if I win a medal boys will stand in a line.
I was the only one interested in sports, I used to be like a ton boy, with a boy cut. I used to wear tshirt and jeans. Before boxing I was into athletics, there was no facilities. I used to see girls in every sports except boxing. I asked why no women boxers. My father said girls can also box but people think girls don't have guts to get into boxing. So I thought let us try. From childhood, I liked to be khatron ka Khiladi. I was the only girl to train in boxing at that stadium. Initially, I got hit a lot but I guess I have become strong because of boxing with boys
I belong from orthodox society, people think girls should do work at home, get married and look after family. My father was an athlete, he always stood beside me and was there for me and supported me. Even when people used to tell my dad Jameel bhai why did your put your daughter in boxing. You have four girls. Father told me focus on boxing and these people (who say such things) only will congratulate you. I feel blessed to have such parents in my life
My journey was like a rollercoaster, lots of ups and down but after all the struggle and challenges after winning World championship medal it was worth it. Struggles have made me strong enough to win world championship medal
I was happy but at the same time, my dream was to win at elite competition at senior level. 2016 I lost in quarters at world championship. After six years I got an opportunity. I had the hope of winning gold. At the end when my hand was raised I was happiest person in the world.
I haven't slept a wink. I was reading my DMs, messages all night. It was very exciting. Talking to friends and family, I couldn't sleep