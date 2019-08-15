New sports policy to support players being planned, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a new sports policy was under consideration, under which every player would be supported by the government.

Advertising

He also hoped that India will do better at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. “This policy will be introduced after consultations with various sports organisations and the private sector,” Rijiju told PTI here.

The minister was in the city to inaugurate the ‘UTT 6th Asian School Table Tennis Championship’.

Rijiju said his ministry will soon convene a meeting with sports departments of all states and private sector representatives to protest interests of athletes and ensure their welfare.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Rijiju lamented about India’s performance at the Olympics and expressed optimism that the country will fare better at the Tokyo Games.

“We will definitely perform better at the Olympics,” he said, adding a task force, set up after the 2016 Games, has come out with “very effective” suggestions to improve medal prospects.

In the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, India had won only two medals — a bronze by wrestler Sakshi Malik and a silver by shuttler PV Sindhu in women’s singles.

Noting that promotion of sports is the primary responsibility of state governments, Rijiju said the Centre supplements efforts of the states for bridging gaps in infrastructure.

“India will send a good contingent for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” Rijiju stressed.

He also said Indian athletes have been performing competitively at the international level in many disciplines.

Gujarat Sports Minister Ishwarbhai Patel and president of Table Tennis of Baroda Jayaben Thakkar, among others, were present on the occasion.