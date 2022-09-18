While You Were Asleep: Netherlands beat USA in Davis Cup, Paul Pogba’s brother under investigation, Kent beat Lancashire to win Royal London One-day Cup

Netherlands Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles match against USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul as they finished top of their Davis Cup Finals group. Netherlands beat the USA by 2-1.

Dutch Delight🇳🇱 The Netherlands top group D after a remarkable week in Glasgow 💪#DavisCup #byRakuten | @KNLTB pic.twitter.com/1FHwHyyNoC — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 17, 2022

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

In the doubles, Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock earned some compensation for the Americans by winning their doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop. They won by 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

The US and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The US will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Mathias Pogba placed under formal investigation

As per the reports, Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, was placed under formal investigation and ordered to be detained in connection with an extortion case targeting the Juventus midfielder.

Paul Pogba, who scored one of France’s goals in the 2018 World Cup final — was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends demanding 13 million euros ($13 million) from him.

The case became public after Mathias Pogba threatened to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and France star Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias Pogba is being investigated on suspicion of gang-based extortion and participation in a criminal association.

Mathias has denied the allegations against him in statements posted on social media.

Kent win Royal London Cup

Kent ended a run of eight consecutive defeats in one-day finals as they overcame favourites Lancashire to win the Royal One-Day London Cup final at Trent Bridge.

Kent defended a total of 306 for six by bowling out Lancashire for 285 to win by 21 runs.

Kent all-rounder Joey Evison scored a brilliant 97, took two for 29.

Kent’s strike bowlers Grant Stewart and Nathan Gilchrist then took three wickets each as Lancashire’s hopes of winning a 12th one-day final were ended, despite skipper Keaton Jennings and veteran all-rounder Steven Croft each scoring 72.

Joe Denly had supplemented Evison’s efforts with a superb 72 from 69 balls. Ollie Robinson made 43, Alex Blake 38 and Darren Stevens, in perhaps in his last professional match at the age of 46, finished unbeaten on 33 after being greeted with an ovation from the crowd.

Tom Bailey (2 for 46) was Lancashire’s best bowler, although Liam Hurt (2 for 64) and Danny Lamb (1 for 57) took key wickets.