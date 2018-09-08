Neeraj Goyat wins first bout after getting new promoters

Neeraj Goyat defeated Ernesto Cardona Sanchez in his first fight since signing up with Canada-based Lee Baxter Promotions for a contract worth Rs 1.5 crore annually. (Source: File) Neeraj Goyat defeated Ernesto Cardona Sanchez in his first fight since signing up with Canada-based Lee Baxter Promotions for a contract worth Rs 1.5 crore annually. (Source: File)

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat defeated Ernesto Cardona Sanchez in his first fight since signing up with Canada-based Lee Baxter Promotions for a contract worth Rs 1.5 crore annually.

Goyat, who is the WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title-holder, defeated Sanchez Saturday in Edmonton, Canada in a bout which did not have any title at stake.

“Glad to be back after a long hiatus. This fight has had to be postponed twice because of logistics and I was not in the best frame of mind going into it. But I am happy that I could win and it has now set me up well,” Goyat told PTI over phone.

Goyat was previously backed by India’s IOS Boxing Promotions.

The 28-year-old Sanchez was a relatively inexperienced opponent for him, having competed in just eight fights in the circuit, five of them ending in losses.

Goyat, on the other hand, went in with an experience of 14 bouts, nine of them victories and two draws.

The Haryana-boxer is expected to be in action again in November or December against a yet-to-be-decided opponent.

He is the first Indian boxer to fetch a contract with the Canadian company, which has the likes of WBA-NABA welterweight champion Samuel Vargas on its roster. Vargas will be facing the celebrated Amir Khan in a fight Saturday.

While the WBA stands for the World Boxing Association, NABA expands to North American Boxing Association.

“It is a big move for me to sign up with Lee Baxter Promotions. I am expecting bigger opportunities to come my way and I am very happy with the financial deal that I have got here. To get Rs 1.5 crore annual contract is a nice deal,” Goyat said.

