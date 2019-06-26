Toggle Menu
Neeraj Goyat ruled out mega-fight with Amir Khan after accident

Neeraj Goyat has been ruled of next month’s WBC Pearl World Championship clash against British star Amir Khan after being hospitalised due to the “severe injuries” following a car accident.

Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat has been ruled of next month’s WBC Pearl World Championship clash against British star Amir Khan after being hospitalised due to the “severe injuries” following a car accident.

The 27-year-old from Haryana met with the accident when he was returning home after training on Wednesday.

Neeraj was set to take on Khan, a two-time world champion, in the WBC Pearl World Championship bout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12.

“We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery.

We are in the process of looking for Neeraj’s replacement. Please bear with us till we announce the new opponent of Amir Khan.”- Bill Dosanjh, Promoter Super Boxing League.

The bout was scheduled to be held on July 12 in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Neeraj Goyat defeated Ernesto Cardona Sanchez in his first fight since signing up with Canada-based Lee Baxter Promotions for a contract worth Rs 1.5 crore annually.

