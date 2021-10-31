scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 31, 2021
MUST READ

Neeraj Chopra receives personalised Mahindra XUV700 after Olympic heroics

Neeraj Chopra, who earned the historic Olympic gold medal in javelin throw with a staggering throw of 87.58m, posted a picture of his brand new car, boasting a sticker of the numbers "87.58".

By: Sports Desk |
October 31, 2021 2:11:18 pm
Neera Chopra poses for a photo with his new Mahindra XUV700. (Twitter/NeerajChopra)

Neeraj Chopra, who won a landmark track-and-field gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, was gifted a personalised XUV700 by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday.

Receiving the Mahindra XUV700, Neeraj Chopra wrote, “Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I’m looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon”.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who earned the historic gold medal in javelin throw with a staggering throw of 87.58m, posted a picture of his brand new car, boasting a sticker of javelin throw along with the numbers “87.58”.

Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the F16 men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics, also received the same model of car.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra said, “Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always.”

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had announced that he would gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to the javelin players as a goodwill gesture following their remarkable performances in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year.

Mahindra is offering XUV700 in two series — MX and AdrenoX (AX). The XUV700 price starts at  Rs 11.99 lakh. While the AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT AWD (All-Wheel Drive), are priced at  Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh, respectively.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 31: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven