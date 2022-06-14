scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Neeraj Chopra Live at Paavo Nurmi Games: When and where to watch javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming, Date and time in India: Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in javelin throw.

By: Sports Desk |
June 14, 2022 4:22:42 pm
Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming, Date and time in IndiaNeeraj Chopra Live Streaming, Date and time in India: Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in javelin throw. (Reuters)

Neeraj Chopra live streaming at Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra is expected to compete at the Diamond League in Doha and the Golden Spike Ostrava next month, this is the first official confirmation of Neeraj Chopra’s participation at an event since winning the Olympic gold last year.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is Finland’s top track and field competition in summer and has been held every year since 1957. The competition is a Continental Tour Gold meet, a top-tier World Athletics event.

For javelin throwers participating at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, there’s always an added incentive. Breaking the Finnish national record at the spiritual home of javelin throw entitles one to a major bonus. Four years ago, throwers who went past 93.09 metres were promised the title deed to an island. This year’s incentive will appeal to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

When will Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games take place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Where is Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games taking place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games is taking place in Turku, Finland

What time does Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games begin?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will begin at 10:30 PM IST on the broadcasting channels mentioned below.

Which TV channel will telecast Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games Live?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will broadcast on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

How do I live stream Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games Live?

Best of Express Premium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
More Premium Stories >>

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will live stream on Voot.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 14: Latest News