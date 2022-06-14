Neeraj Chopra Live at Paavo Nurmi Games: When and where to watch javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra live streaming at Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra is expected to compete at the Diamond League in Doha and the Golden Spike Ostrava next month, this is the first official confirmation of Neeraj Chopra’s participation at an event since winning the Olympic gold last year.

‼️JAVELIN NEWS ‼️ The Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 the 2017 and 2019 world champions @jojo_javelin and Anderson Peters, and Julian Weber, who finished fourth in Tokyo, have all confirmed their participation.#ContinentalTourGold #paavonurmigames #yleisurheilu pic.twitter.com/fKR5nJH2s3 — Paavo Nurmi Games (@paavonurmigames) April 13, 2022

The Paavo Nurmi Games is Finland’s top track and field competition in summer and has been held every year since 1957. The competition is a Continental Tour Gold meet, a top-tier World Athletics event.

For javelin throwers participating at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, there’s always an added incentive. Breaking the Finnish national record at the spiritual home of javelin throw entitles one to a major bonus. Four years ago, throwers who went past 93.09 metres were promised the title deed to an island. This year’s incentive will appeal to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

When will Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games take place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Where is Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games taking place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games is taking place in Turku, Finland

What time does Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games begin?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will begin at 10:30 PM IST on the broadcasting channels mentioned below.

Which TV channel will telecast Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games Live?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will broadcast on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

How do I live stream Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games Live?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Paavo Nurmi Games will live stream on Voot.