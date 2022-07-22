Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: India star at World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Score, Streaming at World Athletics Championships 2022: How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

For no fault of his, the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been forced to behave like a student in a race against time. He’s had to rush through a year’s syllabus in about six months. The extended felicitation post his Olympic gold robbed him of precious time to prepare for the World Championships. Losing weight, regaining athletic fitness, building strength, regaining flexibility, starting throwing drills, and polishing technique must be done step-by-step.

A rushed job is not advisable in an injury-prone sport. Yet Chopra has been able to pass with flying colours. A gold, a silver, a second-place finish in the Diamond League and breaking the national record twice shines on his report card since returning to competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June. Two 89-metre plus throws this season and the third best throw of the year make him a favourite at the World Championships in Eugene.

Being short on time has also taught Chopra to prepare smartly. The 24-year-old says he isn’t as strong as he was at the Tokyo Olympics. Improved arm speed and focus on technique has helped him reach within touching distance of 90 metres. (READ MORE)

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Score, Streaming at World Athletics Championships 2022: To reach a point where he is on the cusp of throwing 90 metres has not been easy for Chopra after winning the Olympic gold. (File)